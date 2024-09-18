"It's Nice to Feel Together" with Nydia Ramos | Charla Comunitaria

On this Hispanic Heritage Month episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Nydia Ramos to talk about her trailblazing work for the local Hispanic community in multiple fields. Nydia talks about being involved in early Spanish radio, the Puerto Rican Beneficial Society, the first Puerto Rican Parade, and her work as a chaplain for the Allentown Police Department.

As a former resident of Puerto Rico, Nydia also discusses what it means to her to see Patillas become Bethlehem's newest sister city, and shares the impact she feels it has on both communities.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

