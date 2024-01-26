© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Charla Comunitaria
Weathering the Storm with Liza Leon Perez | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published January 26, 2024 at 10:47 AM EST

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz welcomes Liza Leon Perez, Outreach Manager at Oak Street Health, to talk about how Hurricane Maria changed her life.

Liza was living in Puerto Rico when Hurricane Maria hit in 2017 and permanently altered the trajectory of her life. She moved to Bethlehem, where she reinvented herself.

The pair discuss the struggles and self-doubt Liza faced, but how faith and perseverance helped her navigate difficult waters.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 1/25/24)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Liza Leon PerezHurricane MariarecoveryBethlehemCommunityrebuildingPuerto Rico
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
