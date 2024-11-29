Eisteddfod: A Festival of Culture | Celtic Cultural Minute

In Welsh culture, an eisteddfod is a festival of Welsh literature, music and performance. This ancient tradition of a gathering of the best of Welsh artists dates back to at least the 12th century, when a festival of poetry and music was held by Lord Rhys at his court in Cardigan in 1176, but the decline of the bardic tradition saw the tradition begin to fade away until an 18th-century revival.

Today, most Welsh towns and villages hold an annual Eisteddfod. It is, in essence, a competition, but the word translates as a "Chairing," with the winner being awarded a chair upon which he or she is crowned to great acclaim. Winners of the local contest go on to compete on a regional level, eventually reaching the Royal National Eisteddfod of Wales, the national festival of Welsh language and culture. The largest folk festival in Europe, it is held in early August in a different town each year. Wales is a country that is proud of its poets and bards, and the National Eisteddfod honors the best of the best.

The Gorsedd (or gathering) of the Bards ceremonies that run throughout the week are unforgettably dramatic spectacles, inspired by tales of Wales’ ancient druids. The first Gorsedd ceremony took place in London’s Primrose Hill in the autumn of 1792 as part of a concerted attempt to emphasize the Welsh origins of Celtic culture and heritage and to revive the Eisteddfod tradition.

In fact, The Gentleman's Magazine of London had this to say about the 1792 revival…

“This being the day on which the autumnal equinox occurred, some Welsh bards resident in London assembled in congress on Primrose Hill, according to ancient usage. Present at the meeting was Edward Jones who had published his "The Musical and Poetical Reelicks of the Welsh Bards" in 1784 in a belated effort to try to preserve the native Welsh traditions being so ruthlessly stamped out by this new breed of Methodists.”

Today’s Gorsedd is made up of contemporary ‘bards’, like opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel and actor Mathhew Rhys, and honors those who have made a substantial contribution to the Welsh language and to Wales. It is committed to promoting poetry, literature, music and arts in Wales, and only Welsh speakers may be admitted as members

Under the leadership of the elected Archdruidry, the names of the winners of various battles of poetic genius are revealed at the ceremonies. The biggest poetry prizes are the chair and the crown, and the winners are honored with a Floral Dance performed by school children wreathed in Welsh wildflowers. There are competitions in poetry and prose, choirs, solo singers, drama and dance, all offered in fluent Welsh. Outside on the colorful festival field, there are food stands, stalls, and shops galore, all celebrating traditional foods, music, arts and crafts, Welsh design and architecture.

This Eisteddfod tradition as a Welsh cultural showcase has spread throughout the world, wherever the Welsh have settled, and many of these smaller, regional eisteddfodau have deep historical roots. In fact, The Cynonfardd Eisteddfod in our own Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, just outside Wilke-Barre, is the longest running eisteddfod outside Wales, and just made its 128th appearance in 2017 [20] at the Dr. Edwards Memorial Church.

For Celtic Cultural Alliance, this is Kate Scuffle. Slainte!