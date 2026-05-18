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At the Movies

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D
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IMDb

“Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D” is an emotionally-intense, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the tour and the mind of Billie Eilish. Four Billie Eilish concerts were filmed in July 2025 in the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, England, at the end of her tour. The film is directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Concert Documentary film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/18/26)

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At the Movies Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3DMusicDocumentaryMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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