Now You See Me: Now You Don't | At the Movies

“Now You See Me, Now You Don’t” is third in the film series about the Four Horsemen, a group of magician performers. The first film, “Now You See Me,” opened in 2013. The sequel, “Now You See Me 2,” opened in 2016. The premise of the new film is again a heist. The ensemble cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, Morgan Freeman, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Crime Thriller.

(Original air-date: 12/22/25)

