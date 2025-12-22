© 2025
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Now You See Me: Now You Don't | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published December 22, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST
Now You See Me: Now You Don't
IMDb

“Now You See Me, Now You Don’t” is third in the film series about the Four Horsemen, a group of magician performers. The first film, “Now You See Me,” opened in 2013. The sequel, “Now You See Me 2,” opened in 2016. The premise of the new film is again a heist. The ensemble cast includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, Morgan Freeman, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Crime Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 12/22/25)

Tags
At the Movies Now You See Me: Now You Don'tMovie ReviewCrimeThriller
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
