WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Hamnet | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:37 PM EST
Hamnet
/
IMDb

“Hamnet” is based on the 2020 novel by Maggie O’ Farrell. The movie is a fictionalized account of how the death of Hamnet, age 11, only son of William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway, may have inspired Shakespeare’s play, “Hamlet.” Chloé Zhao (Oscar, director, “Nomadland”) directs Jessie Buckley (Agnes, aka Anne), Paul Mescal (William Shakespeare), Joe Alwyn, Emily Watson, Jacobi Jupe and Noah Jupe. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, History. Drama, Romance.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 12/15/25)

Tags
At the Movies HamnetMaggie O'FarrellShakespearedramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
