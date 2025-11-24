© 2025
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Nuremberg | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:07 PM EST
Nuremberg
IMDb

“Nuremberg” has insights into the Nuremberg Trials, Nov. 20, 1945, to Oct. 1, 1946. The International Military Tribunal tried 22 surviving leaders of Nazi Germany. Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), a United States Supreme Court justice; Lt. Col. Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek), a psychiatrist at Nuremberg Prison, and Reichsmarshall Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe) provide the perspectives. Look for multiple Oscar nominations for this powerful film. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Legal Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 11/24/25)

At the Movies NurembergMichael ShannonRami MalekRussell Crowebiographical dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
