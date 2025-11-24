Nuremberg | At the Movies

“Nuremberg” has insights into the Nuremberg Trials, Nov. 20, 1945, to Oct. 1, 1946. The International Military Tribunal tried 22 surviving leaders of Nazi Germany. Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), a United States Supreme Court justice; Lt. Col. Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek), a psychiatrist at Nuremberg Prison, and Reichsmarshall Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe) provide the perspectives. Look for multiple Oscar nominations for this powerful film. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Legal Drama.

