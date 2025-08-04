© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
/
IMDb

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” returns to the big screen Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm, aka The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch (Joseph Quinn). The reboot of the Marvel Comics superhero team has a great retro look, terrific casting and impressive special effects. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action, Adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/4/25)

Tags
At the Movies The Fantastic Four: First StepsPedro PascalVanessa KirbyEbon Moss-BachrachJoseph QuinnMarvelMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content