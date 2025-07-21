© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Superman | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT
Superman
/
IMDb

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s the new “Superman” movie, starring Bryn Mawr native David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. Also starring: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. James Gunn (director, “The Guardians of the Galaxy”) directs the DC Studios movie, No. 1 two weeks in a row with more than $235 million at the domestic box office. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/21/25)

Tags
At the Movies SupermanDavid CorenswetRachel BrosnahanNicholas Houltscience fictionMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content