In “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” an expedition to extract dinosaur DNA is led by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend). The biomaterial is needed for a heart disease treatment. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Adventure Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/14/25)