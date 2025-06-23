© 2025
At the Movies

How to Train Your Dragon | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 23, 2025 at 3:10 PM EDT
How to Train Your Dragon
IMDb

Dean DeBlois, director of the “How to Train Your Dragon” animated film trilogy, directs the live-action version. Hiccup (Mason Thames), a Viking-in-training to fight dragons, is the son of Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, who voiced the character in the animation films), chieftain of Berk, under constant attack by dragons. Hiccup befriends a young Night Fury dragon named Toothless. He rides the dragon and flies through the air on him. Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless is discovered by Astrid (Nico Parker), who is the dragon-fighting training class. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 6/23/25)

At the Movies How to Train Your Dragonaction-adventureFantasyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
