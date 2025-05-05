Sinners | At the Movies

“Sinners” reunites director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) with not one but two Michael B. Jordan, who plays the dual role of twins Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore, Chicago bootlegger brothers who team up with Sammie (Miles Caton), a talented young African-American musician, to open a juke joint in the 1932-era Louisiana Delta. The joint is jumpin’ until three unwanted patrons show up. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Horror, Thriller.

(Original air-date: 5/5/25)