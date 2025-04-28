One to One: John & Yoko | At the Movies

“One to One: John & Yoko” tells the story behind the “One to One” concert that John Lennon and Yoko Ono produced at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1972 to benefit children with special needs. The film is a snapshot of a tumultuous time, with never-seen footage and never-heard audio, plus bristling concert versions of some classic John Lennon songs. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Biography, Documentary.

(Original air-date: 4/28/25)