WDIY Headlines
One to One: John & Yoko | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 28, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
“One to One: John & Yoko” tells the story behind the “One to One” concert that John Lennon and Yoko Ono produced at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1972 to benefit children with special needs. The film is a snapshot of a tumultuous time, with never-seen footage and never-heard audio, plus bristling concert versions of some classic John Lennon songs. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Biography, Documentary.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/28/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
