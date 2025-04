“A Minecraft Movie” stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa in a live-action, CGI film that should please players of the video game and movie-goers who are not gamers. The movie is the first break-out blockbuster hit movie of 2025. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy Fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/14/25)