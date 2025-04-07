The Penguin Lessons | At the Movies

“The Penguin Lessons” is based on a true story about Tom Michell (Steve Coogan), a British teacher at a private boarding school in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1976. Tom rescues a penguin from an oil spill on a beach. Then the fun begins. Peter Cattaneo (Oscar nominee, director, “The Full Monty”) directs. The supporting cast is great, including Jonathan Pryce. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/7/25)