© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive with a donation! Call 610-758-8810 or tap here. ❤️
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

The Penguin Lessons | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 7, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT
The Penguin Lessons
/
IMDb

“The Penguin Lessons” is based on a true story about Tom Michell (Steve Coogan), a British teacher at a private boarding school in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1976. Tom rescues a penguin from an oil spill on a beach. Then the fun begins. Peter Cattaneo (Oscar nominee, director, “The Full Monty”) directs. The supporting cast is great, including Jonathan Pryce. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/7/25)

Tags
At the Movies The Penguin Lessonscomedy-dramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content