Dog Man | At the Movies

“Dog Man,” an animated feature film, is based on the children’s book series of the same title by Dav Pilkey. In the movie, Dog Man’s arch-nemesis is Petey (voiced by Pete Davidson). The film’s dialogue is frequently funny. The character voices (Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Ricky Gervais, Lucas Hopkins Calderon) are great. The very creative animation what makes “Dog Man” worth seeing. Paul Willistein reviews the Animation Comedy.

(Original air-date: 2/17/25)