© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

The Brutalist | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published February 10, 2025 at 5:37 PM EST
The Brutalist
/
IMDb

“The Brutalist,” nominated for 10 Oscars, is a front-runner in the 67th Academy Awards, to be presented March 2. The sprawling epic spans three decades from a 1940s’ Nazi concentration camp in Germany to 1960s’ Bucks County. Hungarian Jew Holocaust survivor László Tóth (Adrien Brody) emigrates to Philadelphia, where his architect career blooms thanks to wealthy industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce). Also starring: Felicity Jones and Joe Alwyn. Paul Willistein reviews the Epic Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 2/10/25)

Tags
At the Movies The BrutalistAdrien BrodyFelicity JonesJoe AlwyndramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content