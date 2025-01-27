© 2025
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published January 27, 2025 at 3:11 PM EST
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
/
IMDb

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is a live-action-animation globe-trotting and universe-hopping hybrid. The movie is based on the Sega video game. The characters are Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), Knuckles (Idris Elba), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Shadow (Keanu Reeves). Live-action characters are played by James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey (wacky Ivo Robotnik). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Live-Action, Animation, Adventure movie.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 1/27/25)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
