Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | At the Movies

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is a live-action-animation globe-trotting and universe-hopping hybrid. The movie is based on the Sega video game. The characters are Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz), Knuckles (Idris Elba), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Shadow (Keanu Reeves). Live-action characters are played by James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey (wacky Ivo Robotnik). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Live-Action, Animation, Adventure movie.

