Moana 2 | At the Movies

In the sequel, “Moana 2,” Moana (voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho, reprising her role) is reunited with the mythical Polynesian demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, reprising his role). Moana and her crew sail an ocean journey to discover a lost island that has sunk to the bottom of the sea. There are numerous reasons for the success of ”Moana 2.” The Walt Disney Animation Studios animation is superb. The characters animation is vivid. The voice characterizations are excellent. And the songs are great. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy, Musical, Animation film.

(Original air-date: 12/23/24)