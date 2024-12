What’s not to like about the movie “Wicked”? Ariana Grande is great as Galinda. Cynthia Erivo is terrific as Elphaba. Jeff Goldblum is well, Jeff Goldblum, and that’s OK, as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. And there’s “that” song, “Defying Gravity,” which is really the whole shebang. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Fantasy, Musical, Romance film.

(Original air-date: 12/16/24)