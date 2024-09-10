Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice | At the Movies

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.” The sequel is so nice, you can say it twice. It’s not nice per se. It’s downright bizarre, in keeping with the original 1988 film by Director Tim Burton, who’s back, along with Michael Keaton in the title role, as well as Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. New to the cast is Jenna Ortega. The film is as sweet as sweet and sour hard candy. It’s as fun and scary as a theme park Halloween haunted house. It’s simply terrifically entertaining. Just don’t say “Beetlejuice” three times. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Fantasy, Comedy, Horror film.

(Original air-date: 9/9/24)