Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | At the Movies

“Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes” is extraordinary for its special effects, computer-generated imagery and motion-capture acting, the latter notably by Owen Teague and Peter Macon. It’s is a break-out role for Freya Allan as one of the few human characters on screen. William H. Macy has a supporting role. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Science Fiction film.

(Original air-date: 5/20/24)

