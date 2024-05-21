© 2024
At the Movies

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 21, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
/
IMDb

“Kingdom of the Planet of The Apes” is extraordinary for its special effects, computer-generated imagery and motion-capture acting, the latter notably by Owen Teague and Peter Macon. It’s is a break-out role for Freya Allan as one of the few human characters on screen. William H. Macy has a supporting role. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Science Fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/20/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
