“The Fall Guy” is terrific popcorn summer movie entertainment. It’s action-packed from beginning to end, with a salty romance at its center between the movie’s protagonists played by Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. David Leitch, director of “The Fall Guy,” knows the territory. Leitch is a former stunt double. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Comedy, Drama.

(Original air-date: 5/13/24)