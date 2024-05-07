Unsung Hero | At the Movies

“Unsung Hero” tells the story of the family behind the Grammy Award-winning and popular contemporary gospel music singer-songwriter Rebecca St. James and gospel rock band For King & Country. They are siblings from an Australian family that emigrated to the United States where they faced many obstacles on their way to music-business success. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/6/24)