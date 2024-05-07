© 2024
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Unsung Hero | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 7, 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT
“Unsung Hero” tells the story of the family behind the Grammy Award-winning and popular contemporary gospel music singer-songwriter Rebecca St. James and gospel rock band For King & Country. They are siblings from an Australian family that emigrated to the United States where they faced many obstacles on their way to music-business success. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Music Drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/6/24)

Tags
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
