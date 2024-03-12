© 2024
At the Movies

Dune: Part Two | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 12, 2024 at 9:47 AM EDT
Dune: Part Two
/
Warner Bros Pictures

“Dune: Part Two,” based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, “Dune,” continues the saga of “Dune Part One,” released in 2021. Denis Villeneuve directs the films. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) teams up with Chani (Zendaya), a Fremen warrior, to wrest control of the desert planet Arrakis from an empire that is mining sand for its valuable Spice. The cast includes Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Anya Taylor-Joy. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Romance, Science-Fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 3/11/24)

Tags
At the Movies Dune: Part TwoTimothée ChalametZendayaJavier BardemFlorence PughAustin Butleraction-adventurescience fictionMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
