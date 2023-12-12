© 2023
Wish | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST
Disney

The feature animation film, “Wish,” commemorates the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. In the movie “Wish,” Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose) applies to become the apprentice of King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who rules the Kingdom of Rosas, a fictional realm in the Mediterranean Sea. Asha discovers the king may not have the best wishes of his citizens at heart. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Animation, Adventure, Comedy Musical.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/11/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
