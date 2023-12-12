Wish | At the Movies

The feature animation film, “Wish,” commemorates the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. In the movie “Wish,” Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose) applies to become the apprentice of King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who rules the Kingdom of Rosas, a fictional realm in the Mediterranean Sea. Asha discovers the king may not have the best wishes of his citizens at heart. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Animation, Adventure, Comedy Musical.

(Original air-date: 12/11/23)