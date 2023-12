“Napoleon,” an epic directed by Ridley Scott, is paced by an understated performance by Joaquin Phoenix in the title role and an over-the-top performance by Vanessa Kirby as Napoleon’s wife Josephine. Their love is a battlefield against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Biography

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/4/23)