© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

Oppenheimer | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published August 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
Contributed photo
/
Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer, based on the book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, is director Christopher Nolan's interpretation of the life of Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), regarded as "the father of the atomic bomb." The film's co-stars include Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Allentown's Dane DeHaan. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama, history, biography film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/31/23)

Tags
At the Movies OppenheimerCillian Murphyatomic bombChristopher NolanEmily BluntRobert Downey Jr.Matt DamonDane DeHaanHistoryBiographydramaMovie ReviewAt the Movies
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • WDIY Headlines
    Barbie | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    The movie Barbie is based on the children's fashion doll created by Ruth Handler and launched in 1959 by the Mattel toy company. Barbie (Margot Robbie) travels from Barbieland to the real world, with Ken (Ryan Gosling) along for the ride.