Fast X | At the Movies

Fast X is the 10th movie in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic “Dom” Toretto, this time to face a family's feud against Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes.

Along for the ride is a huge cast, including Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Jason Statham, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action adventure crime film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/29/23)