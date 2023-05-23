BlackBerry | At the Movies

BlackBerry tells the story of the phone before the iPhone. A Canadian company once ruled the mobile phone market. The movie is an often hilarious look at the rise and fall of the BlackBerry phone and the travails of its inventors.

The movie is directed by Matt Johnson, who stars as one of the BlackBerry founders. Also starring are Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the biographical comedy drama.

(Original air-date: 5/22/23)