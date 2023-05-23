© 2023
At the Movies

BlackBerry | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published May 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT
BlackBerry tells the story of the phone before the iPhone. A Canadian company once ruled the mobile phone market. The movie is an often hilarious look at the rise and fall of the BlackBerry phone and the travails of its inventors.

The movie is directed by Matt Johnson, who stars as one of the BlackBerry founders. Also starring are Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the biographical comedy drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/22/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
