Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 | At the Movies

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is an origin story by returning screenwriter-director James Gunn about Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper). Also back on the Guardians team, led by Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Star-Lord), are Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Sean Gunn (Kraglin) and Karen Gillan (Nebula), who are up against Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction action comedy.

