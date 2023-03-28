© 2023
At the Movies

Shazam! Fury of the Gods | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
Facebook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the 12th entry in the DC Extended Universe. A teenager, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), becomes an adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), when he shouts “Shazam.” The cast in the sequel to the 2019 movie includes Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy, action science fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/27/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
