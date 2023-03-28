Shazam! Fury of the Gods | At the Movies

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the 12th entry in the DC Extended Universe. A teenager, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), becomes an adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), when he shouts “Shazam.” The cast in the sequel to the 2019 movie includes Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy, action science fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/27/23)