Jesus Revolution | At the Movies

Jesus Revolution tells the story of the Jesus freaks movement that arose during the late 1960s-early 1970s counterculture in Southern California. Kelsey Grammer (TV's Frasier) stars as pastor Chuck Smith and Jonathan Roumie (TV's The Chosen) is Lonnie Frisbee, with each character based on real-life persons. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/20/23)