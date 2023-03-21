© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Jesus Revolution | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
image7.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Lions Gate Entertainment

Jesus Revolution tells the story of the Jesus freaks movement that arose during the late 1960s-early 1970s counterculture in Southern California. Kelsey Grammer (TV's Frasier) stars as pastor Chuck Smith and Jonathan Roumie (TV's The Chosen) is Lonnie Frisbee, with each character based on real-life persons. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/20/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
