Tom Hanks plays Otto Anderson in A Man Called Otto. Look for an actor Oscar nomination for Hanks as Otto, a distraught widower who must learn to live again with the help of new neighbors and a fluffy stray cat. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama comedy.

(Original air-date: 1/16/23)