In Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis confronts her demons...and more. The typical slasher film becomes a psychological study of the nature of evil. With fine performances, in addition to Curtis, by Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the horror thriller.

(Original air-date: 10/24/22)