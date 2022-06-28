© 2022
At the Movies

Jurassic World Dominion | At the Movies

Published June 28, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
Jurassic World Dominion is the summer popcorn movie with thrills, action, drama and of course, dinosaurs. The prehistoric leapin,’ flyin’ and stompin’ theropods co-exist with the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Isabella Sermon. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/27/22)

