At the Movies

American Graffiti and Recent 'Re-Releases' | At the Movies

Published June 21, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the recent trend of re-releases being shown on the big screen with American Graffiti, shown in the “Nostalgia Cinema” series at Civic Theatre of Allentown's Theatre514.

This one of several in classic, retro and camp film series playing throughout the Lehigh Valley, including at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas in the ArtsQuest Center, Shankweilers, Becky's and the Mahoning Valley Drive-In Theaters, and more. Join Paul as he takes a look at several summer film series.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/20/22)

At the Movies American Graffitire-releasesCivic Theatre of AllentownTheatre 514Frank Banko Alehouse CinemasShankweiler's Drive-In TheatreBecky's Drive-In TheatreThe Mahoning Drive-in TheaterSummerfilm seriesMovie ReviewAt the Movies
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
