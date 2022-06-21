American Graffiti and Recent 'Re-Releases' | At the Movies

Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the recent trend of re-releases being shown on the big screen with American Graffiti, shown in the “Nostalgia Cinema” series at Civic Theatre of Allentown's Theatre514.

This one of several in classic, retro and camp film series playing throughout the Lehigh Valley, including at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas in the ArtsQuest Center, Shankweilers, Becky's and the Mahoning Valley Drive-In Theaters, and more. Join Paul as he takes a look at several summer film series.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

