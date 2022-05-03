The Northman | At the Movies

The Northman is an unrelenting, brutal, fictionalized retelling of a Viking saga. Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth, a Norseman prince, opposite Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman. Also staring are Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. Director Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse) takes us on the gruesome journey. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action-adventure drama.

(Original air-date: 5/2/22)