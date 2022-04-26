Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore | At the Movies

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore continues, with diminishing box office returns, the Wizarding World and Harry Potter legacy. Jude Law stars in the third installment of the prequels as Albus Dumbledore. Also starring with a lot of wand waving are Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the fantasy adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/25/22)