Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | At the Movies

Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is back to get more rings in the combination live-action, animation feature Sonic the Hedgehog 2, based on the Sega video game. Returning is Sonic’s nemesis Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey in a live-action role), who joins Idris Elba voicing the role of Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic’s other nemesis. Tails, voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey and James Marsden, who returns as Tom, join the sequel adventure. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction, action comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)