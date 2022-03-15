The Batman | At the Movies

The Batman is a masterpiece of the superhero movie genre, powered by a brooding performance by Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, and Zoë Kravitz is purr-fect as Catwoman. The great cast also includes Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the fantasy action crime drama.

(Original air-date: 3/14/22)