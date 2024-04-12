"You're Never More Than 60 Seconds From the Action" with Jared Mast and Gabe Lloyd | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Jared Mast, Executive Director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership, and Gabe Lloyd, Principal at Long Tail, to talk about the upcoming Easton Twilight Criterium, a series of bike races through downtown Easton.

They discuss the community element, with spectators getting the chance to hop back and forth between Downtown Easton businesses and restaurants and the races.

A variety of races will feature professionals and amateurs, and a Community Ride.

The Easton Twilight Criterium will take place May 25 on the streets of Downtown Easton. For more information, visit eastontwilightcrit.com.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

