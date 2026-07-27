"On Fire for the Arts" with Tanya Tyler and Maniya "The Songbird" | A Closer look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Tanya Tyler, a board member with the Lehigh Valley Arts & Cultural Alliance and local arts advocate, about hoe her passion for arts and culture was sparked, and why the Lehigh Valley is a breeding ground for creativity.

Then, Laurie Hackett sits down with Maniya "The Songbird," a local singer who uses her talent to support local organizations and causes. Maniya shares how she discovered her talent and passion, the desire to give back that was instilled in her from a young age, and the full circle moments she experiences when performing.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/27/26)

