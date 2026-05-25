© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚
WDIY Headlines
A Closer Look

Leading in Community with Maggie Reilly, Emery Oberholzer, and Dean Donaher | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published May 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Maggie Reilly, Director of Asset Management at City Center Group, about learning to give back from her family's involvement in the local community. She shares her experience joining the board for the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and what she's learned since returning to the region as an adult.

Then, Laurie sits down with Dr. Dean Donaher, Principal, and Emery Oberholzer, a student at Bethlehem Catholic High School, to explore the school's mission to create servant leaders. Dean and Emery share how the school inspires each of them and the beauty of learning from those around you.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/22/26)

Tags
A Closer Look Maggie ReillyCity Center GroupUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyDr. Dean DonaherEmery OberholzerBethlehem Catholic High SchoolLeadershipCommunityService
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
Related Content