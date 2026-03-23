© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
A Closer Look

Sharing a Collective Story with Kurt Landes, Karen Buck, and Teri Haddad | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett sits down first with Kurt Landes, President of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, to explore the team's mission to provide an exciting experience every year, the evolution that's so vital to success, and what makes the IronPigs' brand and identity so strong.

Then, Laurie is joined by Karen Buck and Teri Haddad, two of the organizers for "What's So Cool About Manufacturing," a yearly event that allows middle school teams to create videos for local manufacturing companies. They share the story of the contest's development, the beauty of guiding students to new careers, and what its like to celebrate young people loudly.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/23/26)

Tags
A Closer Look Kurt LandesKaren BuckTeri HaddadLehigh Valley IronPigsIronPigs CharitiesManufacturers Resource CentereMediaworksWhat's So Cool About Manufacturing
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
Related Content