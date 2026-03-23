Sharing a Collective Story with Kurt Landes, Karen Buck, and Teri Haddad | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett sits down first with Kurt Landes, President of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, to explore the team's mission to provide an exciting experience every year, the evolution that's so vital to success, and what makes the IronPigs' brand and identity so strong.

Then, Laurie is joined by Karen Buck and Teri Haddad, two of the organizers for "What's So Cool About Manufacturing," a yearly event that allows middle school teams to create videos for local manufacturing companies. They share the story of the contest's development, the beauty of guiding students to new careers, and what its like to celebrate young people loudly.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/23/26)

