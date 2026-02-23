"I Get So Much More in Return" with Vicki Doule, Matthew Kennedy, and Jamie Connell | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Vicki Doule and Matthew Kennedy, co-chairs of this year's Setting the Stage fundraising event for Valley Youth House. They highlight the beautiful stories of the nonprofit's impact, share why they personally choose to involve, and discuss how they've seen community giving in their workplaces.

Then, Laurie sits down with Jamie Connell, CEO of Connell Funeral Home, to explore his and the business's passion for supporting local causes, from the United Way to Northampton Community College. Jamie talks about dedicating his time to causes he's really passionate about and the skills he transfers between work and volunteering.