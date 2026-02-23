© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
A Closer Look

"I Get So Much More in Return" with Vicki Doule, Matthew Kennedy, and Jamie Connell | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Vicki Doule and Matthew Kennedy, co-chairs of this year's Setting the Stage fundraising event for Valley Youth House. They highlight the beautiful stories of the nonprofit's impact, share why they personally choose to involve, and discuss how they've seen community giving in their workplaces.

Then, Laurie sits down with Jamie Connell, CEO of Connell Funeral Home, to explore his and the business's passion for supporting local causes, from the United Way to Northampton Community College. Jamie talks about dedicating his time to causes he's really passionate about and the skills he transfers between work and volunteering.

Tags
A Closer Look Matthew KennedyVicki DouleJamie ConnellValley Youth Housevolunteeringnonprofits
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
Related Content