WDIY Headlines
A Closer Look

"The Secret Sauce Is Our People" with David Ruth and Larry Corcoran | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST

On this episode, Laurie Hackett sits down with David Ruth, President of Northampton Community College, to explore the vision he wants people to have of the school. He shares his love for interacting with students and the value of the NCC Foundation.

Then, Laurie is joined by Larry Corcoran, Volunteer Leader for the LV Chamber's Veterans and Military Affairs Council. They discuss how his sense of purpose in the community evolved and the lessons he's learned about leadership.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the fourth Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/26/26)

Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
