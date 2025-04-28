"It All Goes Back into Community" with Alison Pickel, Mark Reid, and Amy Saul | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks first with Alison Pickel, Senior Vice President of Member Relations at the Lehigh Valley Chamber, about her daily efforts to get new members to invest and engage. She discusses the Chamber's 33 mission councils, including their Veterans' and Military Council, which holds a special place in her heart.

Then, Laurie Hackett sits down with Mark Reid, Manager for the Easton Garden Works, and Amy Saul of Air Products to talk about the Easton Urban Garden Program. They explain the initiative's work to grow food with and for community members and the beauty of introducing people of all ages to gardening.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/28/25)