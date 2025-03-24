"If You Can Help, Help" with Chip Hurd and Tiffany Sondergaard | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is joined by Chip Hurd, Chief Philanthropy Officer at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, to explain what his title looks like on a daily basis. He shares his belief that donations are more than just transactions, his faith in the Lehigh Valley community to pitch in, and what stewardship means to him.

Then, Laurie talks with Tiffany Sondergaard, CEO of ts Brand Elevation, about the company's work that stretches across the Lehigh Valley and far beyond. Tiffany discusses her work to help nonprofits build solid identities, explains why she was inspired to pursue a job in her field by Oprah, and stresses the importance of supporting volunteers.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/24/25)