WDIY Headlines
"If You Can Help, Help" with Chip Hurd and Tiffany Sondergaard | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published March 24, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett is joined by Chip Hurd, Chief Philanthropy Officer at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, to explain what his title looks like on a daily basis. He shares his belief that donations are more than just transactions, his faith in the Lehigh Valley community to pitch in, and what stewardship means to him.

Then, Laurie talks with Tiffany Sondergaard, CEO of ts Brand Elevation, about the company's work that stretches across the Lehigh Valley and far beyond. Tiffany discusses her work to help nonprofits build solid identities, explains why she was inspired to pursue a job in her field by Oprah, and stresses the importance of supporting volunteers.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/24/25)

A Closer Look Chip HurdUnited Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyTiffany Sondergaardts Brand ElevationCommunitynonprofits
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
