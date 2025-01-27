Finding the Human Thread with Teri Haddad and Jill Wheeler | A Closer Look

On this episode, Laurie Hackett talks with Teri Haddad, founder and CEO of eMediaworks, a company that educates to ease the suffering of those in need. Teri talks about her passion for giving a voice to those without one, how her work has impacted her involvements throughout the community, and her belief in the power of mentorship.

Then, Laurie sits down with Jill Wheeler, VP of Sales and Marketing at City Center Group, to talk about how her involvement in the large company plays into her ability to help others. She discusses her roles on several boards, both past and present, and sheds light on issues she sees nonprofits facing in our community.

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/27/25)